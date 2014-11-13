FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca developing reversal agent for blood-thinner Brilinta
November 13, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca developing reversal agent for blood-thinner Brilinta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is developing an antibody treatment to rapidly reverse the blood-thinning effects of its heart drug Brilinta in rare emergency situations, such as urgent surgery or in the event of major bleeding.

The drugmaker said on Thursday that the experimental product, MEDI2452, was in pre-clinical tests at its MedImmune biotech unit.

There are currently no approved medicines to counteract the blood-thinning effects of drugs such as Brilinta, which work by blocking the action of platelets in the blood. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by James Davey)

