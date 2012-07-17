FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca starts new study of heart drug Brilinta
July 17, 2012

AstraZeneca starts new study of heart drug Brilinta

Reuters Staff

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is to conduct a new global clinical trial of its heart drug Brilinta involving 11,500 patients with peripheral artery disease, Britain’s second biggest drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Peripheral artery disease affects around 27 million people in Europe and North America. Sufferers are at high risk of heart attacks, strokes and other complications.

The new study will compare AstraZeneca’s medicine, which is currently only approved for patients with acute coronary syndromes, against its older rival Plavix.

