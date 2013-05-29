FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK cost agency backs Astra, Bristol diabetes drug in some cases
May 29, 2013 / 11:01 PM / in 4 years

UK cost agency backs Astra, Bristol diabetes drug in some cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s healthcare cost watchdog NICE is recommending a new diabetes drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca in some circumstances, marking a change of tack following an earlier blanket rejection.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday that Forxiga, or dapagliflozin, was a cost-effective option for type 2 diabetes when used in combination with the older medicine metformin.

However, the final draft guidance still does not recommend Forxiga as a triple therapy in combination with metformin and sulfonylurea, another blood-sugar-lowering drug.

The agency changed its position on the drug after requesting further information from its manufacturers.

NICE decides if drugs should be paid for on the state health service and its decisions are followed closely both by drug companies and health authorities in other countries. NICE said it expected to publish final guidance on Forxiga in June 2013.

