AstraZeneca's durvalumab shown in trial to reduce risk of death from lung cancer

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's key immunotherapy drug durvalumab was shown to reduce the risk of stage III lung cancer worsening or causing death in a trial, the pharmaceutical company said on Friday.

The trial results are a major boost for a product the company hopes will become a blockbuster drug with sales in the billions of dollars.

The drug, which will have the brand name Imfinzi, works by helping the body's immune cells kill cancer, offering an alternative to chemotherapy. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by David Goodman)