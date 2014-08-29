FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hopes rise for AstraZeneca cancer drug with start of new trial
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 29, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Hopes rise for AstraZeneca cancer drug with start of new trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hopes for AstraZeneca’s promising cancer drug pipeline were boosted on Friday by news the company had moved its immuno-oncology medicine MEDI-4736 into a mid-stage study in colorectal cancer.

The drug, which is designed to help the immune system fight tumours, will be tested in 48 patients with advanced disease in the Phase II trial, according to an update on the website clinicaltrials.gov (here)

Analysts at UBS said the move opened up “a potentially multi-blockbuster opportunity”, given that colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

Shares in AstraZeneca rose 2.3 percent by 0815 GMT, outperforming a 0.6 percent gain in the European drugs sector .

British-based AstraZeneca fended off a $118 billion takeover attempt by Pfizer in May, although there is speculation the U.S. drugmaker may yet be back. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.