FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca immune system drug wins orphan status in rare cancer
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Asias
April 15, 2015 / 6:08 AM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca immune system drug wins orphan status in rare cancer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - An experimental medicine from AstraZeneca that helps the immune system fight tumours has won “orphan” drug status in the United States for treating malignant mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer.

Tremelimumab is one of a number of immuno-oncology products that AstraZeneca is banking on as it focuses heavily on promising new treatments for cancer.

The British drugmaker said on Wednesday its antibody treatment had been awarded the orphan designation, which aims to encourage drug development for rare conditions, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Orphan drugs enjoy seven years of marketing exclusivity and are defined as those fighting rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.

AstraZeneca aims to submit tremelimumab for U.S. regulatory approval in the first half of 2016 as a treatment for mesothelioma, an aggressive disease that most often affects the lining of the lungs and abdomen.

The drug is also being tested in combination with AstraZeneca’s so-called PD-L1 treatment MEDI4736 for lung cancer, which is a much bigger market opportunity. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.