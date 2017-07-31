AstraZeneca drug gets breakthrough status in early lung cancer

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014.

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Monday its immunotherapy drug Imfinzi had been granted "breakthrough" designation by U.S. regulators for treating non-metastatic lung cancer, following the success of the so-called Pacific trial.

The Food and Drug Administration decision paves the way for a speedy regulatory review and confirms the drug's potential in earlier stage disease, despite its initial failure in the key Mystic trial, which targeted the bigger advanced cancer market.