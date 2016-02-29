AstraZeneca cancer drug fails in mesothelioma trial

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said a closely watched experimental cancer drug failed in a clinical trial when used on its own to treat mesothelioma, a rare lung and abdominal cancer, but it remained confident the drug had a role to play in combination treatments.

Tremelimumab failed to meet the primary endpoint of improving overall survival in hard-to-treat mesothelioma patients, the drugmaker said on Monday.

Tremelimumab is also being tested in combination with another of AstraZeneca’s immune-boosting drugs called durvalumab in multiple tumour types, including non-small cell lung cancer.