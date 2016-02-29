FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca cancer drug fails in mesothelioma trial
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca cancer drug fails in mesothelioma trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said a closely watched experimental cancer drug failed in a clinical trial when used on its own to treat mesothelioma, a rare lung and abdominal cancer, but it remained confident the drug had a role to play in combination treatments.

Tremelimumab failed to meet the primary endpoint of improving overall survival in hard-to-treat mesothelioma patients, the drugmaker said on Monday.

Tremelimumab is also being tested in combination with another of AstraZeneca’s immune-boosting drugs called durvalumab in multiple tumour types, including non-small cell lung cancer.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Kate Kelland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.