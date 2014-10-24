FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca ovarian cancer drug wins European green light
October 24, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca ovarian cancer drug wins European green light

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s cancer drug pipeline received a boost on Friday as European regulators recommended approval of an experimental medicine against ovarian cancer.

The green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for olaparib, or Lynparza, is welcome news since the product hit a road bump in June when a U.S. panel voted against its accelerated approval.

AstraZeneca has flagged the medicine as a potential $2 billion-a-year seller.

Olaparib blocks an enzyme involved in cell repair and is designed for patients with certain hereditary gene mutations. It also has promise in treating breast and gastric cancers, opening up a substantial market opportunity.

The EMA said its committee of experts on new drugs also recommended approval of Pfizer’s Duavive for oestrogen deficiency, Baxter International’s Rixubis for haemophilia and Clinuvel’s Scenesse for phototoxicity.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the European Medicine Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Tom Bergin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
