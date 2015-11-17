FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca's Tagrisso to cost $12,750 for a month's supply
November 17, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca's Tagrisso to cost $12,750 for a month's supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s new lung cancer pill Tagrisso, which won early U.S. approval on Friday, will cost $12,750 for a month’s supply.

A company spokeswoman said on Tuesday the wholesale acquisition cost was comparable to other targeted oral cancer therapies, including AstraZeneca’s Iressa.

AstraZeneca has previously said it believes Tagrisso could generate peak sales of $3 billion a year, making it a key product in the group’s growing oncology portfolio. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)

