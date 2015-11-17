FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca's Tagrisso to cost $12,750 for a month's supply
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca's Tagrisso to cost $12,750 for a month's supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates detail on comparable drugs, link to Clovis story)

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s new lung cancer pill Tagrisso, which won early U.S. approval on Friday, will cost $12,750 for a month’s supply.

A company spokeswoman said on Tuesday the wholesale acquisition cost was comparable to other targeted oral lung cancer therapies, such as Pfizer’s Xalkori and Novartis’ Zykadia.

AstraZeneca has previously said it believes Tagrisso could generate peak sales of $3 billion a year, making it a key product in the group’s growing oncology portfolio.

Its prospects received a boost on Monday when a rival drug from Clovis Oncology hit a snag, with U.S. health regulators asking for more data and Clovis reporting lower-than-expected confirmed response rates. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
