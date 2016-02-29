FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca sells two heart drugs to China Medical for $500 mln
#Healthcare
February 29, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca sells two heart drugs to China Medical for $500 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Monday it had sold the rights to two ageing heart drugs to China Medical System Holdings for $500 million, marking the latest step in an ongoing programme of divestments for non-core assets.

Chief Executive Pascal Soriot is relying heavily on so-called externalisation deals to raise cash and cushion profits during a period of patent expiries on older blockbusters and high investment in new medicines.

China Medical will pay AstraZeneca $310 million for a licence to sell blood pressure medicine Plendil in China, although the British-based company will still manufacture the drug and retain global rights outside China.

Plendil was first approved in China in 1995 and had sales in 2015 of $189 million.

The Chinese group is also paying $190 million for global rights to angina treatment Imdur outside the United States. Imdur’s global sales outside the U.S. were $57 million last year.

AstraZeneca said the deals would not impact its financial guidance for 2016. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
