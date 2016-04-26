FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-AstraZeneca to sell US rights for gout drug for up to $265 mln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-AstraZeneca to sell US rights for gout drug for up to $265 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to say AstraZeneca is selling marketing rights to Ironwood, not buying from Ironwood)

April 26 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc would buy the U.S. marketing rights for its newly-approved gout drug for up to $265 million.

The deal would give Ironwood the rights to sell the drug, Zurampic, which was approved in the United States last year to treat high levels of uric acid in the blood of patients suffering from gout.

AstraZeneca did not mention any upfront payment to be made by the U.S. drugmaker in its statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.