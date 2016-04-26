CORRECTED-AstraZeneca to sell US rights for gout drug for up to $265 mln

(Corrects throughout to say AstraZeneca is selling marketing rights to Ironwood, not buying from Ironwood)

April 26 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc would buy the U.S. marketing rights for its newly-approved gout drug for up to $265 million.

The deal would give Ironwood the rights to sell the drug, Zurampic, which was approved in the United States last year to treat high levels of uric acid in the blood of patients suffering from gout.

AstraZeneca did not mention any upfront payment to be made by the U.S. drugmaker in its statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)