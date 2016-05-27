FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

REFILE-EU regulator's advisory panel backs AstraZeneca diabetes drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to fix typo)

May 27 (Reuters) - A panel that advises the European drugs regulator has supported an approval for AstraZeneca Plc's diabetes drug combination.

The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use backed AstraZeneca's combination of saxagliptin and dapagliflozin. (bit.ly/20JOyWA)

The recommendation comes seven months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied an approval to the treatment. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

