#Market News
June 19, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

AstraZeneca, Bristol diabetes drug fails to show heart benefit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s diabetes drug Onglyza failed to reduce heart risks in a large clinical study.

The companies, which jointly sell several diabetes drugs, said on Wednesday the so-called SAVOR trial showed that patients on Onglyza had no fewer adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes, than those on placebo.

Doctors and investors had been awaiting results of the SAVOR trial with keen interest and a positive result could have encouraged increased use of the drug.

In the event, the study found Onglyza was no worse than placebo or standard care in terms of cardiovascular outcomes, but it failed to meet the goal of demonstrating superiority.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
