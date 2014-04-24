Astra looking to partner or sell infection, neuroscience drugs

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is looking to partner or sell its anti-infective and neuroscience drugs, since these products are no longer core areas for the British drugmaker, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Pascal Soriot told reporters in a first-quarter conference call that he was investigating all options for the businesses as the drugmaker redeploys resources to the priority areas of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and respiratory and inflammation. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)