AstraZeneca names new CFO as drug sales and profits drop
October 31, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

AstraZeneca names new CFO as drug sales and profits drop

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sales and profits continued to slide at drugmaker AstraZeneca in the third quarter, underscoring the turnaround challenge facing CEO Pascal Soriot, who has been in the job for just over a year.

Soriot named Marc Dunoyer as the group’s new chief financial officer on Thursday, replacing Simon Lowth, whose departure had already been announced.

Sales fell by 6 percent to $6.25 billion, weighed down by loss of patent protection on key drugs - including top-selling cholesterol fighter Crestor in some markets - while earnings per share (EPS) tumbled 28 percent.

“Core” operating profit of $2.03 billion, which excludes certain items, generated EPS of $1.21. Analysts had, on average, forecast core EPS of $1.22 and sales of $6.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

The group reiterated its expectation for a mid-to-high single digit percentage fall in revenue this year, with earnings expected to decline significantly more, due to rising research and marketing costs.

