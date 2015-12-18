FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe recommends lung cancer drugs from AstraZeneca, Lilly
December 18, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Europe recommends lung cancer drugs from AstraZeneca, Lilly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Friday its experts had recommended marketing approval for lung cancer drugs developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Eli Lilly and Co, although approval for AstraZeneca’s drug came with conditions.

Europe’s drugs regulator said AstraZeneca must still provide results from an ongoing late-stage study of its drug, osimertinib, to receive full approval.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended without conditions Eli Lilly's necitumumab, as well as a second product from AstraZeneca, lesinurad, to treat gout. (bit.ly/1IYkrXL)

The recommendations are good news for AstraZeneca, which has been been under pressure as its older blockbuster products, including cholesterol fighter Crestor and heartburn pill Nexium, lose patent protection.

On Thursday, AstraZeneca said it would buy a majority stake in privately held biotech firm Acerta Pharma to gain access to a new kind of blood cancer drug. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

