AstraZeneca says expanded use of lung cancer drug backed by EU agency
September 26, 2014 / 6:33 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca says expanded use of lung cancer drug backed by EU agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said on Friday an expanded use of its IRESSA treatment for lung cancer has been recommended for approval by European regulators.

The company said a label update to IRESSA meant the treatment would now be able to be applied after blood-based testing. Previously a patient had to provide a tumour sample before receiving the treatment.

“If doctors are unable to assess the mutation status of a tumour, then patients’ access to potentially life-changing medicines such as IRESSA becomes restricted. Today’s decision by the CHMP to endorse a label update for IRESSA is a significant step forward,” AstraZeneca Chief Medical Officer Briggs Morrison said.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely)

