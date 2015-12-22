FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca gets U.S. approval for gout drug Zurampic
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca gets U.S. approval for gout drug Zurampic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved AztraZeneca’s drug Zurampic to treat a condition associated with gout to be used in combination with another type of drug that reduces production of uric acid in the body.

Zurampic, known chemically as lesinurad, works by helping the kidneys to excrete uric acid. Gout is a painful form of arthritis caused by the buildup of too much uric acid in the body.

“Zurampic provides a new treatment option for the millions of people who may develop gout over their lifetimes,” Badrul Chowdhury, head of the Food and Drug Administration’s pulmonary, allergy and rheumatology products division, said in a statement.

As a condition of the approval, the FDA said it will require AstraZeneca to conduct a study to further assess the kidney and heart safety of the medicine.

The drug’s label will include a warning alerting health-care professionals to the risk of kidney failure with certain unapproved uses, such as with higher-than-approved doses of Zurampic, the agency said. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.