FDA grants accelerated approval to AstraZeneca's ovary cancer drug
December 19, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

FDA grants accelerated approval to AstraZeneca's ovary cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc’s ovarian cancer drug has been granted an accelerated approval by the U.S. health regulator, a day after it was approved by the European Commission.

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had voted in June against granting an accelerated approval to the drug, Lynparza, citing inadequate data.

Lynparza aims to treat ovarian cancer in patients with certain hereditary gene mutations. (1.usa.gov/1sGvFTe) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

