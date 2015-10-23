FDA panel votes in favor of approving AstraZeneca's gout drug

Oct 23 (Reuters) - An independent panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted in favor of approving AstraZeneca Plc’s gout drug, lesinurad.

The panel voted 10 to 4 in favor of approval.

The recommendation follows comments from the FDA’s staff on Wednesday, which raised questions about the drug’s benefit-risk profile, pointing specifically to increased cardiovascular and renal risks.

Gout is a form of arthritis in which excess uric acid forms crystals in joints and other tissues, causing painful inflammation. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)