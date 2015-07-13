FDA approves AstraZeneca's lung cancer drug as first-line treatment

July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved AstraZeneca Plc’s drug, Iressa, as a first-line treatment for a common form of lung cancer.

The drug was previously approved for use in non-small cell lung cancer patients only after they did not respond to chemotherapy.

The FDA said on Tuesday the approval was based on results from a trial of 106 patients with previously untreated non-small cell lung cancer. (1.usa.gov/1Sjw5eo) (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)