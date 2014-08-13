FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca reports positive results for gout combination therapy
August 13, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca reports positive results for gout combination therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that test results indicated that lesinurad, a selective uric acid re-absorption inhibitor, used in combination could be a potential treatment for gout.

The company said detailed results from a series of clinical trials for the drug would be submitted to a scientific meeting later this year, and it would prepare a regulatory submission for a 200 mg dose of the drug in combination therapy.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey

