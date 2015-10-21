FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA staff reviewers question safety of AstraZeneca's gout drug
October 21, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

FDA staff reviewers question safety of AstraZeneca's gout drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers have raised questions about the safety of AstraZeneca Plc’s gout treatment, lesinurad.

Reviewers pointed to higher rates of death in patients who took the drug, including from heart problems and kidney-related side effects, according to a preliminary review published on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1PGjQL3)

Lesinurad, a combination of two drugs, is not expected by analysts to be a major contributor to AstraZeneca’s sales, but its success in late-stage trials vindicates the company’s ability to develop new medicines.

A panel of independent advisers to the FDA will make a recommendation on the drug on Friday. The agency typically follows the panel’s recommendations. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

