AstraZeneca gout drug hits study goal but raises safety issues
#Healthcare
December 13, 2013

AstraZeneca gout drug hits study goal but raises safety issues

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - An experimental gout drug from AstraZeneca met its goal in a late-stage clinical trial but caused a number of adverse side effects, some of them serious.

The study looked at the potential of lesinurad as a monotherapy in the small number of gout patients who are intolerant to, or otherwise cannot take, the xanthine oxidase inhibitor drugs allopurinol and febuxostat.

Britain’s second-biggest drugmaker said on Friday it was now awaiting the results of the remaining three Phase III trials into lesinurad as a combination therapy with xanthine oxidase inhibitors.

