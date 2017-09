LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Wednesday its blood-thinning drug Brilinta failed to help stroke patients as hoped in a major clinical trial, dealing a blow to a product viewed as an important driver of future sales and profits.

The trial found that Brilinta was not significantly better than aspirin, the current standard of care, in preventing recurrent attacks in the 90 days after patients suffer a stroke. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)