AstraZeneca and UK Medical Research Council launch fund
#Healthcare
May 15, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca and UK Medical Research Council launch fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(adds details)

May 15 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is launching a research fund with the Medical Research Council’s Laboratory of Molecular Biology (MRC LMB), strengthening ties with the state-funded body as it fights off interest from U.S. group Pfizer.

The company said it would collaborate with the laboratory in funding pre-clinical research projects in Cambridge, including at MRC LMB’s site and its own planned R&D centre in the city.

AstraZeneca said it would contribute up to about 6 million ($10 million) and MRC LMB up to about 3 million pounds to the fund over five years.

Britain’s second-largest pharmaceuticals group in March struck a deal with the MRC that will see academic scientists working alongside AstraZeneca’s researchers at its new site in Cambridge. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

