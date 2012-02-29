FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-FDA OKs AstraZeneca's influenza vaccine
February 29, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-FDA OKs AstraZeneca's influenza vaccine

Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators approved AstraZeneca’s vaccine to prevent seasonal influenza in people aged 2-49 years.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine FluMist Quadrivalent, which is manufactured by AstraZeneca’s MedImmune unit, is the first vaccine that contain four strains of the influenza virus -- two strains each of influenza A and B.

“A vaccine containing the four virus strains most likely to spread and cause illness during the influenza season offers an additional option to aid in influenza prevention efforts,” said Karen Midthun, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

