FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca, Lilly to deepen collaboration on cancer immunotherapy
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca, Lilly to deepen collaboration on cancer immunotherapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly said on Thursday they were deepening their collaboration in cancer immunotherapy by testing new drug combinations for treating solid tumours.

Lilly will lead the studies, while both companies will contribute resources. Details of financial arrangements and tumours to be studied were not disclosed.

However, the companies did say AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 medicine durvalumab would be combined with Lilly molecules, including a TGF-beta kinase inhibitor, a CXCR4 peptide antagonist and an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody, which will also be assessed with AstraZeneca’s tremelimumab.

They will also explore other combinations targeting tumour drivers and resistance mechanisms. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.