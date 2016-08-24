FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca to sell antibiotics business to Pfizer
August 24, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

AstraZeneca to sell antibiotics business to Pfizer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it had agreed to sell its small molecule antibiotics business to Pfizer in a deal that could reach more than $1.5 billion.

The portfolio includes approved antibiotics Merrem, Zinforo and Zavicefta, and ATM-AVI and CXL, which are in clinical development, it said.

Pfizer will pay $550 million upon completion and a further unconditional $175 million in January 2019, AstraZeneca said, plus up to $250 million in milestones, up to $600 million in sales-related payments and recurring, double-digit royalties on future sales of Zavicefta and ATM-AVI in certain markets.

The British company said the agreement did not impact its financial guidance for 2016.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

