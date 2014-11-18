AstraZeneca trumpets progress in cancer, other drugs

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca, determined to show it has a strong independent future after seeing off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer in May, said it had made good progress in developing a pipeline of new drugs.

The company flagged its “industry-leading” portfolio of immune-boosting cancer drugs and said that across all disease areas it had the potential to secure between eight and 10 approvals for new medicines in 2015-2016.

AstraZeneca executives will present further details at a six-hour investor meeting later on Tuesday. The event comes just eight days before British takeover rules allow Pfizer to renew its pursuit, an option some investors now see as unlikely.