AstraZeneca has held internal talks for Medivation bid -Sunday Times

April 17 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc has held internal talks about a bid for Medivation Inc but has yet to make a formal offer, the Sunday Times reported, citing sources.

AstraZeneca has been looking at Medivation for the past six months and is looking very closely at an offer, the newspaper said, citing sources and a senior healthcare banker. (bit.ly/1XDshZk)

In March, Reuters reported that Medivation had been working with investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle interest from other companies in a potential acquisition, but it had no plans to sell itself.

AstraZeneca said it did not comment on rumours or speculation.

San Francisco based-Medivation, which has a market capitalization of $8.4 billion, focuses on cancer treatment drugs.

The company, less than a week ago, rebuffed a takeover bid from French drugmaker Sanofi SA, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/20zuyXw)

Medivation could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.