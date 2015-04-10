FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-FDA: Data suggests AstraZeneca drug may increase death rate
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-FDA: Data suggests AstraZeneca drug may increase death rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes to say Friday in first paragraph)

April 10 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc’s diabetes drug Onglyza appears to be associated with an increased rate of death, according to a review of data published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

While the primary clinical trial results did not show a statistically significant increase in the rate of death, a more detailed analysis examining only patients who took Onglyza suggests “a significantly increased risk of all-cause mortality,” FDA staff said in their review.

The FDA said the causes of death were often “multifactorial” and some patients may have had several serious medical conditions in the days and weeks prior to death. Still, the FDA said it “is not reassured that the observation that causes of death span multiple disparate etiologies, and we do not necessarily view this pattern of variable causes as evidence the mortality signal is due to chance.”

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.