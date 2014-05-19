FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Aberdeen Asset Management says Pfizer could do better on price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management, a leading investor in drugmaker AstraZeneca, said on Monday that U.S. group Pfizer had room to improve its 55-pounds-per-share offer for its British rival.

“The price is finely balanced,” Chief Investment Officer Anne Richards told BBC radio. “I think it’s a good price that’s on the table at the moment but probably they could do better than that.”

Aberdeen Asset Management has previously expressed scepticism about Pfizer’s proposed deal and its impact on Britain’s science base. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
