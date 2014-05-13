Pfizer sees no antitrust hurdles from buying AstraZeneca

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read said on Tuesday he did not believe there would be antitrust problems in taking over British drugmaker AstraZeneca .

“We don’t see any substantial antitrust issues on this deal anywhere in the world,” Read told a panel of British lawmakers.

The U.S. drugmaker has fuelled a major political row with its $106 billion plan to acquire AstraZeneca, which has been rebuffed by the smaller British company.

The deal would be the largest foreign takeover of a British firm and is opposed by many scientists, trade unions and politicians who fear for British science jobs given Pfizer’s track record of cost cutting after past acquisitions.