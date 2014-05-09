Britain wants binding pledges from Pfizer on AstraZeneca bid

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The British government needs to be confident that any commitments made by Pfizer in a proposed takeover of AstraZeneca are binding, British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Friday.

Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read has already given a five-year commitment to complete AstraZeneca’s new research centre in Cambridge, retain a factory in Macclesfield, and put a fifth of its research staff in Britain if the deal goes ahead. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)