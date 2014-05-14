FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca and Incyte to study cancer drugs together
#Market News
May 14, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca and Incyte to study cancer drugs together

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has signed a clinical study collaboration with U.S. biotech company Incyte , highlighting its desire to push ahead with drug development despite an unwanted $106 billion bid approach from Pfizer.

The agreement will test a combination of two different drugs designed to boost the immune system to help it fight tumours - AstraZeneca’s MEDI4736 and Incyte’s INCB24360 - in a Phase I/II clinical study, the British firm said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely

