FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says considering Pfizer's reassurances in Astra battle
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Britain says considering Pfizer's reassurances in Astra battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s government said it was considering whether reassurances made by Pfizer over its potential takeover of AstraZeneca offered sufficient protection to maintain the country’s life sciences sector and related jobs.

Pfizer said earlier on Friday it had written to Prime Minister David Cameron pledging to retain British jobs and a planned scientific research hub in Cambridge if it succeeds in its bid to take over its British rival.

“The letter from the chief executive of Pfizer is a positive sign. The government will consider these proposals carefully as to whether they offer sufficient protection of our priorities,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

The statement added that the government still regarded any deal as a matter for the boards and shareholders of the two companies.

AstraZeneca earlier on Friday rejected a sweetened bid from the U.S. firm. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.