FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca bid talk "a commercial matter" -UK finance minister
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca bid talk "a commercial matter" -UK finance minister

William James

2 Min Read

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 25 (Reuters) - Talk of a $100 billion bid by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer for its British rival AstraZeneca is “a commercial matter between the companies”, Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

Shares in Britain’s second biggest drugs group hit record highs this week on the bid speculation. Both companies have declined to comment on a weekend newspaper report that AstraZeneca spurned an approach from Pfizer earlier this year.

Several analysts believe Pfizer may be tempted back by AstraZeneca’s pipeline of cancer drugs, as well as the potential to cut costs and make use of cash accumulated through foreign subsidiaries that would be taxed if repatriated to the U.S.

Asked about the matter after delivering a speech on the economic importance of Britain’s science base, Osborne said the reports were speculative and declined to comment on any possible government involvement.

“It’s a commercial matter between the companies,” he said. “I note that AstraZeneca has not put out any market statement, which is something people’s attention should be drawn to, but I don’t think I should comment further on that commercial matter.”

Acquiring AstraZeneca would be the biggest ever foreign takeover of a British company and the suggested deal has triggered worries about jobs in Britain’s pharmaceuticals sector, which is viewed as a key industry by the government.

The healthcare sector is in the middle of a wave of deal-making, with Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline this week agreeing to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets and Zimmer agreeing to buy rival orthopaedic products maker Biomet for $13 billion.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals, meanwhile, is in a $47 billion bid battle to buy Botox maker Allergan. (Writing by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Sophie Walker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.