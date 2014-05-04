FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Labour call for independent inquiry into Pfizer's AstraZeneca bid
May 4, 2014

UK's Labour call for independent inquiry into Pfizer's AstraZeneca bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Britain should conduct an independent assessment of a potential takeover of British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer , the leader of the opposition Labour party Ed Miliband said on Sunday.

“(Prime Minister) David Cameron must get an independent assessment of the impact this bid will have on the long-term science and industrial base of this country,” Miliband told the BBC.

AstraZeneca rejected a 63 billion-pound ($106 billion)takeover bid from Pfizer on Friday, but the U.S. firm is expected to pursue its interest. ($1 = 0.5927 British Pounds) (Reporting by William James; editing by Andrew Roche)

