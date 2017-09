LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s board will be reviewing a sweetened takeover offer from Pfizer but the company has no further comment at this stage, a spokeswoman for the British drugmaker said on Friday.

Earlier the U.S. drugmaker revealed it had raised its offer for the British group to 63 billion pounds ($106 billion). (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)