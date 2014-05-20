FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca shareholder urges board back into talks with Pfizer
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca shareholder urges board back into talks with Pfizer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s twelfth largest shareholder Schroders has joined a chorus of investor disapproval over its rejection of a takeover offer by Pfizer and urged it back into talks.

In a statement on Tuesday, the British fund manager, which holds a 2 percent stake in AstraZeneca, said it “would encourage the AstraZeneca management to recommence their engagement with Pfizer and subsequently their shareholders.”

Schroders was also critical of intransigence on both sides after AstraZeneca rejected on Monday a 55 pounds per share bid by Pfizer which said it was its final offer.

“Schroders notes with disappointment the quick rejection by the AstraZeneca board of the latest offer from Pfizer and the decision of the Pfizer board to draw a premature end to these negotiations by calling their latest proposal final,” Schroders said.

Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.