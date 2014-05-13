FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca CEO says would consider a compelling Pfizer offer
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca CEO says would consider a compelling Pfizer offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said his company’s board would be obliged to consider a compelling offer from Pfizer, despite rebuffing the U.S. drugmaker’s approaches so far.

“It’s impossible to say we would never accept any offer,” he told a committee of British lawmakers on Tuesday.

“We are very well aware of our fiduciary duty and an offer that would value the company at the right value and would basically be an offer and a proposal that we would find implementable without execution risk - or with execution risk that we could manage - such an offer we would have to consider.”

The U.S. drugmaker has stirred up a political storm with its $106 billion plan to acquire AstraZeneca.

The deal would be the largest foreign takeover of a British firm and is opposed by many scientists, trade unions and politicians who fear for British science jobs given Pfizer’s track record of cost cutting after past acquisitions.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.