AstraZeneca carving out antibiotic R&D into separate firm
February 27, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca carving out antibiotic R&D into separate firm

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca has decided to carve out its early-stage antibiotic research by creating a stand-alone subsidiary company, as it sharpens its focus on other therapy areas.

Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said last year he was looking to partner or sell its anti-infective business, which is no longer viewed as a core area for the British drugmaker.

AstraZeneca said in an emailed statement it would invest $40 million in the new antibiotic company, which will include early-stage products such as a drug in Phase II for gonorrhoea. The carve-out will impact approximately 95 employees based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The new structure has no impact on anti-infective products already on the market, including Merrem, Zinforo, Fluenz/Flumist and Synagis. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
