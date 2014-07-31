FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astra CEO says Nov. 18 investor day to focus on progress, no comment on Pfizer
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Astra CEO says Nov. 18 investor day to focus on progress, no comment on Pfizer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC CEO Pascal Soriot told reporters: * CEO says can’t comment on Pfizer, says November 18 investor day will focus on

company’s progress * CEO says hopes for outcome to DOJ probe into Plato study on Brilinta very

soon * CEO says Almirall respiratory drugs complement Pearl portfolio very well * CEO says in discussions over partnering neuroscience and anti-infective

drugs, hopes to enter collaborations in H2 * CEO says Russia events may impact company but retail focus should limit

damage * CEO says strongly committed to progressive dividend policy * For more news, please click here

