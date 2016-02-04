FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca sees fall in 2016 earnings as Crestor loss weighs
#Healthcare
February 4, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca sees fall in 2016 earnings as Crestor loss weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca expects a low to mid single-digit percentage decline in earnings in 2016 as the arrival of cheap generic copies of cholesterol fighter Crestor offsets growth in sales of new medicines, the British-based drugmaker said on Thursday.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of last year fell 5 percent to $6.40 billion, hit by earlier drug patent expiries, generating core earnings per share, which exclude certain items, up 26 percent at 94 cents.

Industry analysts had on average forecast quarterly sales of $6.29 billion and earnings of 95 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)

