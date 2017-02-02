FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 7 months ago

AstraZeneca faces falling 2017 profits as key drug data awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.

The British group hopes that 2017 will be the earnings trough, but its recovery hinges on the success of new medicines and results from a closely watched clinical trial testing a combination of two lung cancer drugs, which investors view as risky.

This year it expects a low to mid single-digit percentage decline in revenue, with core earnings per share (EPS) declining by a low to mid-teens percentage in local currency terms from 2016's level of $4.31. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)

