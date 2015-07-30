AstraZeneca beats profit forecasts, helped by external deals

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca revenue fell by a smaller-than-expected 7 percent in the second quarter, as income from spinning off assets offset generic competition to older medicines and a strong dollar.

Quarterly sales totalled $6.3 billion, held back by cheap copycat versions of heartburn pill Nexium, while core earnings per share, which exclude certain items, fell 8 percent to $1.21 cents.

Industry analysts had on average forecast sales of $6.0 billion and earnings of $1.05 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)