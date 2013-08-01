FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca drug sales fall on patent expiries in second quarter
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

AstraZeneca drug sales fall on patent expiries in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca sales fell by a slightly more -than-expected 6 percent in the second quarter, hurt by loss of patent protection on key drugs, while earnings tumbled nearly a quarter due to a higher tax rate.

New Chief Executive Pascal Soriot is striving to turn around the business after a series of setbacks in research and a wave of patent expiries, but has warned that fixing Britain’s second biggest drugmaker will take several years.

The group reiterated its expectation for a mid-to-high single digit percentage fall in revenue this year, while operating costs are now seen increasing by a low-to-mid single digit rate. Earnings are expected to decline significantly more than revenue in 2013.

Sales in the quarter were $6.232 billion, generating “core” earnings, which exclude certain items, down 23 percent at $1.20 a share, AstraZeneca said on Thursday.

Analysts had, on average, forecast sales of $6.248 billion and earnings of $1.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.